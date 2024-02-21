The Rolling Loud 2024 festival line-up is already blazing. But today (February 20), the world’s biggest hip-hop festival announced a new partnership with Stiiizy, the world’s leading cannabis brand. Rolling Loud and Stiizy are teaming up to deliver a four-piece product line.

In the line are the 3.5G “Rockstar Zlushie” premium indoor cannabis, the 3.5G Rolling Loud OG premium indoor cannabis, the “Rockstar Zlushie” live resin liquid diamond pods, and five-pack 40’s “Rolling Loud OG” kief-coated, premium indoor cannabis-infused pre-rolls

“Celebrating hip-hop culture is at the heart of this collaboration and we couldn’t think of a greater brand to do it with,” said Rolling Loud Co-Founder Tariq Cherif in a statement. “The nature of our events and STIIIZY’s world are one in the same. We’re proud to showcase that through this collaboration.”

In addition to these new cannabis products, Stiiizy will unveil a 40-foot cannabis cultivation replica next to the Rolling Loud main stage. This replica is designed to immerse fans in the cultivation experience, and will offer an interactive photo booth for festival-goers.

“Imagine standing in an immersive cannabis installation while watching hip-hop legends perform your favorite songs,” said Cherif That’s the type of next-level experience STIIIZY brings and one we can be proud of.”

Rolling Loud takes place March 14-17 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. This year’s festival boasts an incredible array of performers, including Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future and Metro Boomin, and more. Fans can begin purchasing products from the Stiizy line beginning Friday (February 23) via Stiiizy‘s and Rolling Loud‘s websites.

You can see the full Rolling Loud performer line-up below.

