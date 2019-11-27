Ronny J Says Kanye West And Dr. Dre Are Making ‘Something Special’

It seems that Kanye West has a lot of creative endeavors on his plate at the moment. Aside from his recently premiered Nebuchadnezzar opera, he plans to release a Sunday Service album on Christmas, and he recently teased Jesus Is King Part II with Dr. Dre. He said the latter project is “coming soon,” and aside from a photo of him and Dre in the studio, that’s about all we know about the record.

Kanye collaborator Ronny J has offered an update on the project, though, confirming that a collaboration between the two is definitely on the way.

Speaking with a TMZ cameraman, Ronny J said, “Shout out Ye, ’cause we definitely got some sh*t on the way. Me, Dr. Dre, and Kanye.” When asked if this collaboration was related to Jesus Is King II, he said, “Uh, it’s something special, something a little extra for the fans, you know.” The cameraman asked if it was a gospel project they were working on, Ronny J responded, “Yeah, I was just in Wyoming working on it last week,” adding, “Dre wasn’t there this time around.” He further commented on Dre’s recent involvement with Kanye, saying, “Dre is working on some additional work from Jesus Is King.”

There are still many questions to be answered about the potential new Jesus Is King record, but now we at least know a bit more about who is involved.