Kanye West’s troubles with building authorities have seemingly followed him all the way to one of his two ranches in Wyoming, where TMZ reports he has been ordered to stop construction of a planned amphitheater due to improper forms. Kanye apparently filed the wrong paperwork yet again, as he had construction crews break ground on his Monster Lake Ranch to clear a footprint for the structure.

Reportedly, Kanye submitted a building permit application and began construction, but was told to shut it down when Park County Planning and Zoning Commission officials visited the site for an inspection. However, his crew supposedly kept working, even after notifying the commission that Kanye intended to change the purpose of the structure to residential use at the last minute. Park County Wyoming Planner Joy Hill told TMZ that the county is preparing a letter to the producer telling him to end construction completely and file a new building permit application.

Kanye ran into similar troubles in Calabasas, where neighbors complained about his construction of dome housing prototypes for which he again failed to submit proper paperwork. He had to tear them down after about three months. We all know Kanye likes to do things his own way, but it seems he’s run into the one context his usual brute force style doesn’t work: Bureaucracy. Kanye was also warned recently about harassing the wildlife at Monster Lake, but maybe he’ll have better luck on his new ranch, which he bought this week for $14.5 million.