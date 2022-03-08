A few weeks ago, Lil Durk announced the delay of his upcoming album 7220, softening the blow with the menacing new single “Ah Haa.” Rumor has it, the threats and jibes in the song were directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, with whom Durk has had a longstanding feud (apparently due to a disagreement over a woman, as these things so often are). However, that didn’t stop Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel, who isn’t associated with either and apparently has no dog in the fight from co-opting the “Ah Haa” beat for his first new music release of 2022, a chest-beating freestyle that asserts his own street credentials.

Part of the reason he probably wanted to make his comeback with the “Ah Haa” freestyle is its bruising, old-school drill beat, which features a driving, percussive motif backing a hypnotic piano loop. While Rowdy’s era of dominance preceded the modern wave of New York drill by some years, it very much coincided with Durk’s own rise to prominence. Rowdy has also shown the willingness to tread the waters of the new wave of music from his city since his release from prison, so getting started with “Ah Haa” makes a lot of sense. The freestyle is his first release since dropping “9 Bridge” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie last year, and hopefully presages much more new music as he continues his long-awaited comeback alongside fellow GS9 member Bobby Shmurda.

Watch the video for “Ah Haa (Freestyle)” above.