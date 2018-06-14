Facebook

Ryan Adams has found a new way to advertise shows: going on the local news to deliver the weather. Adams launched his new career as a TV weatherman on Wednesday night, and it was weird and oddly entertaining for everyone involved.

Adams is no stranger to odd projects, cover albums and songs doomed never to find themselves on albums, but his most obscure song yet might be the one he wrote for a Denver TV station called ‘Denver 7 Heaven.’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a Twitter conversation with Denver 7 weatherman Shannon Ogden, the newscaster posted on Twitter that Adams would come onto the station this week to deliver a weather report.

And on Wednesday, with Adams in town ahead of a scheduled show at Red Rocks Amphitheater, he appeared on the station’s 5 p.m. broadcast to deliver the report. What follows is a segment Adams called “exactly as weird as I thought it’d be.”