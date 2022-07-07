Saucy Santana Delivers A Picture-Perfect ‘XXL’ Freshman Freestyle

Saucy Santana has officially arrived. Despite only starting his professional rap career in the last three years, Santana has seen his fame skyrocket behind ultra-viral tracks like “Here We Go,” “Material Girl,” and “Walk.” His latest single, the Beyonce-sampling “Booty,” is already taking over radio stations and was even tabbed by fans as a song of the summer before it was even officially released. Last month, Santana’s status was sealed as he was one of the 12 artists selected to represent XXL‘s annual Freshman class for 2022.

In his swaggering freestyle for XXL, Santana postures behind an ornate portrait frame in a Givenchy hoodie, decked out in stunner shades, glistening jewels, and his ever-present long nails. Rapping acapella, Santana details his experiences as “the gay boy on the block selling a purse full of drugs,” and dismisses haters who’ve questioned his presence and popularity due to his sexual orientation. “I’m still snatchin’ y’all wigs,” he boasts. “Call me ‘hair physician’ / Million-dollar deal on a billion-dollar mission.” Like I said, Santana has arrived. It’s up to fans to get used to him.

Watch Saucy Santana’s swaggering XXL Freshman freestyle above. You can watch Nardo Wick’s Freshman freestyle here and Doechii’s Freshman freestyle here.