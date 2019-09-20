Saweetie’s Latin-Flavored ‘My Type’ Remix Features Burgeoning Stars Becky G And Melii

Saweetie’s unexpected hit “My Type” has become one of the unofficial songs of the summer, accumulating millions of plays on Apple Music, Spotify, and Youtube and peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. It doesn’t look like its run is quite over yet, as today, the Bay Area rhymer added a pair of her fellow female rappers to a Latin-flavored remix. Teen rapper turned breakout reggae star Becky G and burgeoning Harlem hip-hop star Melii join Saweetie on the “My Type” Latin remix, spitting snarky verses that switch from Spanish to English and continue the chin-jutting theme of the original.

Saweetie is no stranger to repurposing old school hits to suit her own purposes. She first broke out in 2017 when her cover of Khia’s “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” reached the Billboard charts as the re-written “Icy Girl,” which received its own remix featuring fellow Bay Area star Kehlani. Later, Saweetie joined her rapper beau Quavo on an updated rendition of the theme from the original Shaft for this summer’s comedic sequel, and released “My Type,” which borrows its beat from Petey Pablo’s mid-2000s hit “Freek-A-Leek.”

Meanwhile, Melii has begun to break out as well after foregoing a deal with Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers label to sign with Tory Lanez. She joined Teyana Taylor on a remix of Lil Durk’s “Home Body” this spring and put in appearances at a number of festivals, including Lil Weezyana and Made In America. She is set to appear at Spotify’s Miami Rap Caviar showcase in October alongside a bevy of other talented female rap stars in the making, including Saweetie, Kash Doll, and Megan Thee Stallion.

