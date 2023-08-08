Saweetie Has Apparently Joined OnlyFans Competitor Fansly With A Page Promising ‘Spicy Content’

Over the past couple of years, as revenue from streaming and touring slowed down, artists have found plenty of alternative streams of income — including fan-based content platforms with racy reputations, like OnlyFans. Among the artists who’ve joined the platform are Iggy Azalea, who said she is “making so much money” on the platform, and Bhad Bhabie, who reportedly pulled in a ludicrous sum in her first year. Now, a new name is joining a similar platform, as Icy Girl Saweetie announces the launch of her own account on competing service, Fansly.

She announced the launch of her Fansly account via Instagram, as well as with a press release. In the attached statement, she said, “I’m so hyped to team up with Fansly and give my loyal ICY GIRLS a peek into my world like never before. We’re about to bring the fire and empower creators to connect with their fans on a whole new level. Brace yourselves for some spicy content, baby!”

While that content is probably not what some fans are hoping for — after all, no other star has yet gone quite so far — the extra cash could come in handy as Saweetie continues to work on her long-awaited, recently renamed debut album and tour with new boo YG and his Compton brethren Tyga. She apparently teased the move at this weekend’s fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas, making her debut as a ring girl. It should probably be noted that while Fansly and OnlyFans have a reputation for explicit content, neither is technically considered an adults-only site, with creators free to post whatever content they like — within guidelines, of course.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.