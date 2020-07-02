Saweetie hasn’t been shy about her love for the music she grew up with. In the past, she’s sampled such 2000s-era hits as “My Neck, My Back” by Khia, “Freak-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo, and “Blow The Whistle” by E-40, but she’s definitely not done mining the sounds of her youth to drive her career forward. Today, she released a new single for her birthday called “Pretty Bitch Freestyle,” which comes complete with a sample of Black Rob’s relentlessly sing-along-able “Whoa!” as well as a homemade music video flexing her ’round-the-way girl style and newfound success.

Dressed in a baggy look that wouldn’t have been out of place at a Bay Area picnic circa 2005, Saweetie brandishes her glossy, nearly foot-long claws at the camera as she brags, “All my quarantine pics goin’ up, I ain’t miss.” A stack of red cups fills her hands as she dances through her marble-adorned kitchen reeling off her list of accomplishments, which includes securing a diploma from USC after basically living out of a car at one point. Not bad for someone who was considering getting out of the rap game for good not too long ago. Saweetie is hard at work on her debut album; don’t be surprised if a few more turn-of-the-millennium gems appear on it, as well.

Watch the “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” video above.

