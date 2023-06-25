Given his current legal affairs, Young Thug’s ability to speak directly with his fan base is limited. However, the “Parade On Cleveland” rapper has nothing but space and opportunity to get several messages out via his new album, Business Is Business. After the initial excitement of the project wore off, fans began to take a deep dive into the lyrics speculating that his former friend Gunna wasn’t the only one to be dissed on a track (although he wasn’t a target either).

Several supporters jumped onto social media to accuse Young Thug of dissing Saweetie on his track “Want Me Dead,” which features 21 Savage. The lyric in question reads, “My n**** ain’t even tryna hit sweetie / That b*tch turn me off, no kizzy.” While Young Thug is not above being shady on a record, he ensured this wasn’t one of those instances.

To make it crystal clear, Young Thug took to Twitter to deny dissing Saweetie but also took it a step further to clarify that stanza. “Her name is Saweetie. I said, sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness,” wrote the entertainer.

Her name is Saweetie. I said sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 24, 2023

Young Thug, for context in another tweet, wrote, “Also, that song is 6 years old,” to nip the rumor in the bud.

Also, that song is 6 years old … — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 24, 2023

