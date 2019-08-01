Schoolboy Q’s Crash Talk rollout may have fallen short of his expectations for it but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping it going, with a steady stream of supportive music videos highlighting its standout tracks. The latest to hit the Los Angeles rapper’s Youtube page is “Lies,” the vindictive anthem featuring Ty Dolla Sign and YG. Where the overwhelming majority of TDE’s videos are directed by Dave Free, the video for “Lies” stands out because it’s instead directed by Teyana Taylor, who compares herself to Spike Lee via title card.

“Lies” picks up where the video for “Dangerous” video left off, with the final scene of “Dangerous” playing on a drive-in theater screen and the rest of the action playing out in the packed parking lot and surrounding facilities. As the raucous crowd parties after the movie, the contents of their extra-large soda cups start telling lies, prompting a series of romantic rendezvous for the partygoers who think they’re hooking up with the famous rappers, but are really swapping spit with lucky lookalikes.

Schoolboy Q’s previous videos have included the Travis Scott-featuring “Chopstix” and “Floating” with 21 Savage, so that rollout is actually going better than Q probably thought when he disparaged it. However, after blowing off tour to watch his daughter play soccer, it’s no wonder the unconventional artist is answering frequently asked questions on other artists’ singles.