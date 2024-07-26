Like most artists, Leo Waters fought for the spot he stands in today. The young singer, born in Tampa, raised in Chicago, and currently residing in Los Angeles, was forced to embrace the unknown after he left the comfort and familiar surroundings of home in pursuit of his music dreams. His debut project On Waters Ave documents that journey through six songs that also portrays the clarity and self-awareness Waters has at such a young age. “Leo Waters means King of Waters,” he said about the project in a press release. “Waters Ave is my home street and a cultural hub representative of my mixed Latin heritage and small town familial ties. Having had to fight tooth and nail to come up in Tampa, I now feel it’s time to tell my story as an artist leaving home to face the urban jungle of Los Angeles.” On Waters Ave is led by his breakout single “Smoke + Mirrors” where Waters’ reminds an elusive woman that his treatment toward her trumps that of other men in her life. It’s also presented with a sliver of humility and honesty as he confesses wanting more time with her. “Love is too hard to find,” he sings. “So come and ease up my mind.” Other highlights throughout On Waters Ave include the powerful and self-sufficient “On Me” and the sweet and romantic “Outlaws.” Waters isn’t done yet in 2024, though. Just a month after releasing On Waters Ave, the singer returns with “Cuerpo,” a Latin-inspired tune that Waters uses to show his commitment to a new love interest. He also shows off his Spanish to add some flare to the track. With “Cuerpo” out now and On Waters Ave still in rotation, we caught up with Leo Waters to learn more about him for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to read more about the Waters’ inspirations, influences, and aspirations. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Blk Odyssy’s Obsession With Love Leads To An Eye-Opening Heartbreak On ‘1-800-Fantasy’

Shaé Universe’s ‘Love’s Letter’ Is An Excellent Personification Of Romance What is your earliest memory of music? I used to watch singing competitions with my family… it was a big family affair to watch American Idol, etc. I used to imagine myself up there. We were a big music family and I would always sing to the family and they would egg me on. I was the family entertainer in that way. Who inspired you to take music seriously? When I was a dancer, I was touring with a bunch of artists and I met Tory Lanez along the way. I watched him record early on and he taught me how important it is to learn everything yourself. I took that mentality and ran with it before I met my current team.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I can play the keys, but more than anything I’m learning to be a better producer and engineer and I love to write. What was your first job? I used to work in construction. That was the plan before I was found in a writing camp. I took all my $200 bucks from that week and flew myself to LA to do this writing camp. What is your most prized possession? Probably my first mic that was gifted to me. I still own this today and record on it. What is your biggest fear? My biggest fear is not making my family proud. It is so important to me to give back to them for everything they’ve done for me. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Oooh… this is tough. Probably Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, or Bryson Tiller. People that have shaped culture and are real creatives and performers.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I think if I could do anything I would go back in time and relive my favorite memories from life. With my family, as a dancer, etc. I would love to take inspiration from those times and write more music. Memories are the most important non-tangible asset we have. What are your three most used emojis? 😮‍💨, 🥂, and 🧢. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? This sounds insane… but I would love to collab on an afro-beats / R&B type song. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I love the show Fallout because I love gaming and it is based on my favorite video game. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I think Shaq. He seems like a class act and has built amazing businesses off his success as a basketball player. I think it’s hard to find celebrities that are good people and good businesspeople. He seems like one of those guys. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Our actions, thoughts, and words must always be in alignment. It is the most important way to operate as a good man and person. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? This is such a tough call…I love songs that are left up to interpretation but have a deeper meaning. I think “Hotel California” does this. It’s about someone being trapped in a world where they have everything they could ever want or need… but realizing that’s not everything and there is more to life. I love that concept.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? Tampa. Tampa…. Tampa. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Location is Tampa, FL. Because that’s home… and we need to bring good music back home. This is a loaded lineup for me… I need to give more than 5 if we’re talking about a real festival. SZA, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, Drake, Bryson Tiller, Frank Ocean, Summer Walker, Kehlani, WILLOW, Mk.Gee, Jean Dawson, Alix Banin, and PabloPablo. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Probably dancing. I still love it as a sport and I love entertaining. Or I would be a songwriter. Or both… If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? This is a crazy question. I want to stay where I am…wildcard answer. I don’t have any regrets, and I want to leave the mystery about what the future holds. I’m enjoying working hard and living in the now. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Continue to stay true to your values and trust your gut and your heart when something isn’t right. That’s the most important indicator.