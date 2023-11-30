Sexyy Red’s ‘Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)’ Tracklist Features Summer Walker, Chief Keef, And More

If you just couldn’t get enough of Sexyy Red’s delightfully unhinged approach to blunt, sexually explicit baddie rap, here’s some good news: the deluxe version of her debut album, Hood Hottest Princess, drops this Friday (December 1). Sexyy shared the tracklist for the upcoming reissue, which includes her new single “Free My N****” and such deliciously ratchet titles as “Booty Meat” and “Sexyy Red For President” (which… we could do worse).

Tomorrow 12/1 at Midnight 💋💋💋 Deluxe Shawty!! pic.twitter.com/4ggLECo2IL — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 30, 2023