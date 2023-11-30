Sexyy Red’s ‘Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)’ Tracklist Features Summer Walker, Chief Keef, And More

If you just couldn’t get enough of Sexyy Red’s delightfully unhinged approach to blunt, sexually explicit baddie rap, here’s some good news: the deluxe version of her debut album, Hood Hottest Princess, drops this Friday (December 1). Sexyy shared the tracklist for the upcoming reissue, which includes her new single “Free My N****” and such deliciously ratchet titles as “Booty Meat” and “Sexyy Red For President” (which… we could do worse).
Tomorrow 12/1 at Midnight 💋💋💋 Deluxe Shawty!! pic.twitter.com/4ggLECo2IL
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 30, 2023
When Does Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) Drop?
Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) is out on 12/1 via Open Shift.
Who Is Featured On Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)?
Features on the new tracklist include Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker, and Sukihana.
What’s The Tracklist for Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)?
See the tracklist for the album below.
01. “Sexyy Red For President”
02. “Booty Meat (F My Baby Dad)”
03. “Ghetto Princess” Feat. Chief Keef
04. “Sexyy Please”
05. “Hold On Yeah”
06. “Shake Yo Dreads”
07. “Perfect Match” Feat. 42 Dugg & G Herbo
08. “Free My N****”
09. “I Might” Feat. Summer Walker
10. “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved”
11. “Hood Rats” Feat. Sukihana
Sexyy Red’s breakout year has included a headlining tour, a meeting with Tyler The Creator, opening for Drake on tour, and the impending birth of Sexyy Red’s second child.