Ever since the pandemic, it seems concert etiquette has gone out the window. Fans are chucking things at performers on stage left and right, prompting artists like Adele, Billie Eilish, and Drake to speak out against fans getting out of control at concerts. However, at the Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland on Saturday, things went the other direction, as a wannabe stage diver found out the hard way why venues discourage the practice. Getting a running start, the fan leaped into the unwilling crowd, which parted at once, allowing the fan to crash headlong into the ground.

Ski Mask The Slump God fan is met with the ground after attempting to crowd surf. pic.twitter.com/Hy4idUV3fh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

I can’t believe they didn’t catch him 😂😩 omfg… pic.twitter.com/fAw9SG4hqp — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 9, 2023

While from the video, the disheveled daredevil looks to be mostly okay — if a little shaken up — they’ve undoubtedly learned an unpleasant lesson just like performers like Post Malone and Westside Boogie. And while Taylor Swift has incorporated a “stage dive” into her Eras Tour staging, she’s a professional and is likely landing on something designed by other professionals to cushion her fall and prevent injury (side note: there’s an episode of Poker Face that uses this as a major plot element, and I, for one, will never be doing such a thing as a result of watching it, safety equipment or no).

We told him don’t jump — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 10, 2023

So, yeah, don’t throw stuff on stage — but please don’t throw yourself off of it, either.