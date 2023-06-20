Top Dawg Entertainment crooner Zacari had a pretty productive 2022, contributing to “Do Better” and “Motions” from labelmate Ab-Soul’s album in addition to dropping his own new single, “Restless,” toward the end of the year. He followed that up with the release of the moody “Touch Of God” in May, and this week, he stops by Uproxx Studios to deliver a poised performance of the haunting single for UPROXX Sessions. “Your love to me is the touch of God,” he sings over the cavernous beat, reflecting on a love who moved on and left him longing for meaning.

Fans have been speculating about a potential new Zacari album since last July, when he released the video for “Bliss” featuring Isaiah Rashad, and while he hasn’t made any official announcements yet, with “Restless” and “Touch Of God” coming just six months apart (which is impressive for an indie artist such as Zacari, especially considering TDE’s patient — and sometimes chaotic — rollout schedules), there’s a good chance he’s got the follow-up to 2019’s Run Wild Run Free cooking. And given that last year saw plenty of TDE’s roster get long-awaited releases, clearing the future schedule for mainstays like Schoolboy Q and newbies like Ray Vaughn and Reason, there’s plenty of reason to hope some new Zacari music is on the way as well.

Watch Zacari’s UPROXX Sessions performance above.

