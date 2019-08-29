Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Skrillex and Boys Noize have a group called Dog Blood, and although they’ve come together on the new single “Midnight Hour,” they’re not going by that name here. Instead, they’re credited individually, alongside Ty Dolla Sign, whose smooth vocals usher in the tune. The track begins as a soulful ballad before it transforms into an upbeat house-influenced banger that’s a ton of fun.

Press materials say the song is Skrillex’s first “official single” since 2017, and that “for the past few years,” he has been on a “creative sabbatical” while working with artists like Ed Sheeran, FKA Twigs, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Zac Brown Band, and other collaborators. This new song comes after Skrillex dropped a surprise EP called Show Tracks last month, which features a pair of songs he had been performing at concerts.

Skrillex and Ty Dolla Sign have spent some time together recently, both in person and on recordings. They were seen together around this time last year (when Dolla Sign was arrested), and the pair also appeared on Lykke Li’s “Two Nights Part II,” from her Still Sad Still Sexy EP.

Listen to “Midnight Hour” above.

Skrillex and Ty Dolla Sign are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.