Calgary, AB’s Sled Island Music And Arts Festival has announced the first wave of its 2019 lineup, and the fest is packed with some of the most exciting indie acts today.

Singer-songwriter (and one third of Boygenius) Julien Baker, this year’s guest curator, has assembled an impressive roster of hot and generically diverse indie artists. The 2019 Sled Island lineup includes everything from mellow acoustics to rap to electro-pop — Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, Hop Along, Cass McCombs, and more make up the first wave of artist announcements. The lineup features some noteworthy musical legends, including garage rock icons Oblivians and a performance by The Messthetics, featuring some former members of the enigmatic punk outfit Fugazi. Baker herself will also perform a set, as is traditional for Sled Island guest curators.

This is only the first wave of the lineup announcement, but festival-goers can expect to see 250+ bands at 30+ different iconic venues in Calgary. Sled Island will be announcing the complete lineup, including over 200 additional bands, visual artists, and comedy acts, in the coming months.

This year’s festival takes place from June 19 to 23, and ticketing information is available on the Sled Island website. Check out the first wave of lineup announcements on the official poster above.