Getty Image

Every year, the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival names a guest curator to bring some of their personality and artistry to the fest lineup. In past years, guest curators have included Deerhoof, Andrew W.K., Flying Lotus, and others, each of whom influenced the event with their programming choices and presence. The Calgary festival hasn’t announced its 2019 lineup yet, but today, they have revealed that their guest curator for this year is Julien Baker.

Baker is coming off a big past couple years, with her album Turn Out The Lights in 2017 and her Boygenius album with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus in 2018. She’s also worked with some incredible artists, meaning that she could bring some serious talent to the festival lineup. Aside from Bridgers and Dacus, she’s also collaborated with The National’s Matt Berninger, Manchester Orchestra, and others, and she’s also performed or toured with Courtney Barnett, Half Waif, and more.

Again, Sled Island’s 2019 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but the festival, which takes place across over 35 venues throughout Calgary, has a history of bringing an array of talent to the city. For example, last year’s lineup featured Dirty Projectors, Wye Oak, Flaming Lips, Thundercat, Mount Eerie, and others. This year’s event takes place from June 19 to 23, 2019, and ticketing information is available on the Sled Island website.