It’s been a nonstop week for Slowthai. Before today, he has already released a pair of singles: “Enemy” was his first solo song of the year, and “Magic” was produced by Kenny Beats. To round out the week, the UK rapper has dropped off a third new track, “BB (Bodybag).”

In the video for the aggressive track, that energy is matched, as Slowthai rips somebody’s teeth out, wears a mask made of cigarettes, and seemingly gets shot in the head.

This comes shortly after the rapper found himself at the center of some controversy due to antics at the NME Awards, which involved him mooning the audience and starting a fight. He ultimately apologized for his behavior, tweeting, “@nme please forward my award to [host Katherine Ryan] for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry. i promise to do better. let’s talk here.”

Watch the “BB (Bodybag)” video above.