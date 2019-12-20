The Judge In Tekashi 69’s Case Received A Letter Revealing The Rapper Has Another Child

Wednesday, Tekashi 69 was sentenced to two years in prison, but in another development, the sentencing revealed that Tekashi has a second child — a daughter. The judge on Tekashi’s case, Judge Paul Engelmayer, revealed that he received a letter from a woman named Marlena including the information.

Judge Engelmayer summarized the writing saying, “In brief, the letter states that Mr. Hernandez and Marlena are the parents of the child who was born in November 2018. The letter is complimentary of Mr. Hernandez.” The letter will reportedly be made available to the public in the coming weeks. Tekashi confirmed the judges words in court saying, “I’m sorry to the world. I’m sorry to my family, to my daughters, to my fans, and followers, people who believed in me, and to the other families who are affected by this and to this courtroom.”

Since his sentencing of two years, Tekashi’s lawyer revealed that the rapper is “feeling down.” Prior to the sentencing, evidence suggested that Tekashi would be released before the end of the year. Though he received a 24-month sentence, Tekashi gets credit for the 13 months he’s already served. When released, Tekashi will have five years of supervised release, a hefty total of 300 hours of community service, and a fine of $35,000.