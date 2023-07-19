Snoh Aalegra Wants You To ‘Be My Summer’ On Her Upcoming Single

Well, it looks like a new Snoh Aalegra album could be on the horizon. The singer’s last release came in 2021 with Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies which landed as a 14-track project with help from The Neptunes, Tyler The Creator, James Fauntleroy, and more. That album was followed by the Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies Tour which featured two months of performances across North America. Since then, Snoh has been fairly quiet on the music front, as she tends to be in between releases, but now it’s time for her to return to the spotlight.

On June 19, Snoh announced that her new single “Be My Summer” will be released on Friday, June 21. She shared the news with a preview of the track’s presumed music video that captured her amongst trees and under the sun in a delicate white dress. It seems likely that this song could be the lead single from her upcoming fourth album.

The upcoming single is Snoh’s first release since “Do 4 Love,” a record she released months after dropping Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The track was later remixed by South African DJ Black Coffee. The upcoming single is also Snoh’s first release since she was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

You can view Snoh Aalegra’s post about “Be My Summer” in the post above. Pre-save “Be My Summer” here.