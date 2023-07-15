Having been in the rap game for nearly four decades, rapper Snoop Dogg has stories for days. And given the number of historic hip-hop moments he’s been a part of, it’s amazing he can remember them all. During a stop on his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Too Short, Snoop caught up with Canadian journalist Nardwuar backstage. Nardwuar revealed that he was interviewing Snoop for the 11th time in 23 years.

During the interview, Nardwuar and Snoop recalled various stories, including one about a roach who lived in one of his first apartments.

“He wouldn’t die so we called him ‘The Gooch,'” Snoop said. “We used to leave food out for him and everything. He just kept getting bigger and bigger. I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the two talked about some of Snoop’s iconic magazine covers, including that famous Vibe cover, on which, he was featured alongside Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Suge Knight.

Vibe cover – February 1996 : Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac and Suge Knight pic.twitter.com/cOHxMNZ5ST — Tuco Pacifico (@TucoPacifico911) November 20, 2015

Snoop recalls on the day of the shoot, “it felt like a mafia movie. Like the end was near.”

You can watch the full interview above.