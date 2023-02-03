The biggest event in music, the 2023 Grammy Awards, is just days away. But, before host Trevor Noah takes the main stage on February 5, leading up to the ceremony across the city of Los Angeles, this year’s nominees will be celebrated at smaller Grammy Week events. So, as music heavyweights and fans patiently wait to see if Beyoncé breaks another Recording Academy record at this year’s event, first-time nominees are excited to be welcomed into the fold.

For the first time since 2020, streaming giant Spotify hosted its annual event yesterday (February 2) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood to highlight the musicians nominated in this year’s Best New Artist category. According to USA Today, during the over four-hour event, all 10 of the musicians (Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg) competing in the category performed.

While the event was not broadcasted, attendees shared clips of some of the performances across social media. Several fan pages uploaded Latto’s performance. Two songs featured in Latto’s set included “Big Energy (Remix),” which is nominated for best melodic rap performance as well as “It’s Givin’.”

🎥 | @Latto preforms “Big Energy (Remix)” at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/iuvZood6uY — Latto Source (@LattoSource) February 3, 2023

Latto performing “It’s Givin” at Spotify’s Best New Artist party 😍 pic.twitter.com/8ZTVLbKbB7 — Latto’s Destiny 🎀 (@LattosDestiny) February 3, 2023

Latin music star Anitta won the crowd with her signature seductive high-energy performance. Anitta performed her songs “Bola Rebola” and “Envolver.”

Fans also shared clips of Måneskin’s performance of their single ‘Beggin’.’

🎥 | Måneskin performing ‘Beggin’’ at Spotify's Best New Artist Party. ⭐️ © jclarachan pic.twitter.com/oxMNhxFPnB — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) February 3, 2023

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Find the complete list of 2023 nominees here.