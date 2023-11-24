Streaming services have become the way the majority of fans consume the music they love these days, and Spotify is the clear leader in the streaming space. That makes their tracking data significant, and fortunately, the company maintains the terrific Spotify Charts website. Their Weekly Top Songs charts can serve as a useful complement to the Billboard Hot 100 and offer further insight into what music is currently making music fans move. Take a look at the the top 10 songs on the latest Weekly Top Songs USA chart (for the tracking week ending November 23) below. Check out the full top 200 list here, and if you’re curious about what the entire world is listening to, find the Weekly Top Songs Global chart here.

10. Drake — “First Person Shooter” Feat. J. Cole Drake has certainly put his stamp on the end of the year with both For All The Dogs and the Scary Hours edition, and the former is still doing well with two songs in this week’s top 10. 9. Brenda Lee — “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree While recently holiday seasons have been all about Mariah Carey, it’s Brenda Lee who’s leading the way this time around: Her 1958 hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” climbed a whopping 26 spots from last week’s chart and finds itself a few spots ahead of this week’s No. 13, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

8. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Doja is riding some long-running momentum right now: She dropped the “Agora Hills” video back in September, and two months later, the song still sits at No. 8 on the latest Spotify chart. 7. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” Kahan is having himself a great moment: In addition to his hit song “Stick Season,” it was just announced he’s headlining the 2024 Osheaga Festival.

6. Drake — “IDGAF” Feat. Yeat Drake it used to chart accolades, but this is a major moment for Yeat, as “IDGAF” became his first top-10 single in October. 5. Mitski — “My Love Mine All Mine” It was a pretty close race for spots No. 5 to 2: Mitski’s song had a hair under 8.1 million streams in the US, while the song in the No. 2 slot had just over 8.4 million plays.

4. Tate McRae — “Greedy” While McRae’s hit hasn’t completely taken over the US yet, it has been No. 1 on the daily global Spotify chart for 17 days now and is currently on top of the global Weekly Top Songs chart. 3. Taylor Swift — “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” As the year comes to a close and the buzz around Swift’s recent releases starts to die down, the pop icon is starting to lose her grip on the Spotify charts, with just one song in this week’s top 10 (although No. 3 is certainly better than most artists could even dream on).