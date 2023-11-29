Spotify Wrapped for 2023 is here! Every year, the main idea is the same: Users can open the app to view a presentation highlighting their most-streamed artist, songs, albums, and other takeaways from their years in music. Spotify often tries incorporating a new feature here and there, and one in particular is lighting up social media timelines right now.

Early in the in-app presentation, one slide starts, “This year, your listening took you places, and one place listened just like you.” Using my personal Wrapped as an example, Spotify then compared my listening habits to those of people in Berkeley, California (quite a ways from my home in Portland, Maine), saying, “People there are far more likely to be fans of Vagabon, Petey, and The Japanese House.”

It turns out a lot of people got Berkeley in their Wrapped, and Burlington, Vermont was another popular city. In fact, after Wrapped was unveiled, both of them were trending on X (formerly Twitter) alongside Spotify, and the reactions and memes are pretty great. One Sopranos parody in particular is wonderful:

"Tony, what's bothering you?"

"It's this fucking Spotify Wrapped thing… said I belong in Berkeley, can you believe that shit? Paulie, Christopher, and Silvio all got Burlington!"

"Tony… how many minutes did you spend listening to GUTS?"

*Tony breathes heavy, his vision blurs* pic.twitter.com/2Dl1zFgJtK — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 29, 2023

Cambridge, Massachusetts was also a popular city, and one user joked, “spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge”

spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge — carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023

Check out some more reactions below.

Spotify telling everyone they belong in Berkeley, CA or Cambridge, MA? pic.twitter.com/YM5KhTXNdp — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 29, 2023

does she…you know…have spotify listening habits in common with berkeley, burlington, or cambridge? — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) November 29, 2023

spotify sending me to burlington, usa pic.twitter.com/5rmkhdvaBm — cassandra (@cassbwell) November 29, 2023

weakest Santa Cruz listener vs strongest Burlington listener pic.twitter.com/2YTxQ4wOL7 — rob (@lmNOTcatholic) November 29, 2023