The best artists are rarely ever content with the finished product. Such is the case for St. Vincent who recently unveiled a re-worked version of the song “Slow Disco” from her most recent album Masseduction. Titled “Fast Slow Disco,” the re-imagined track was produced by Jack Antonoff and co-written with Civil Wars’ Joy Williams. Today she decided to unveil a streamy, new Zev Deans-directed video that finds her smack dab in the middle of a New York gay men’s club, sweating it on on the dance floor as the song blasts away overhead.

As St. Vincent noted on Twitter, the clip is a perfect tip of the cap to Pride month, finding Clark writhing and grinding along with a mass of scantily clad — a lot of leather, but little else to be found — men to the beat. “I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives,” she noted in a press release. “Here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor.”

Happy Pride. It was sweet of these boys to let me crash their party…

Happy Pride. It was sweet of these boys to let me crash their party…

St. Vincent has kept up a pretty intense schedule since the release of Masseduction, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. She’s currently on the road, hitting the festival circuit in 2018 with planned appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Panorama, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

You can watch St. Vincent’s “Fast Slow Disco” video above.