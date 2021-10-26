Outside Lands Festival 2021 is going down this weekend from October 29 to 31 at San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park. The headlining slate includes The Strokes, Lizzo, Tame Impala and Tyler The Creator, but queue the sad trombone, because it’s totally sold out. Now put that sad trombone away and turn that frown upside down because Outside Lands has just announced their partnership with Twitch to bring an eclectic multi-channel livestream broadcast of the festival to all you fine folks at home for the friendly price of free forty free. While you can’t experience the cannabis wonderland that is Grasslands from your couch, you can still turn your living room into a front row seat to the festival with the Outside Lands Twitch channel.

In addition to live performances, the programming presented by iconic San Francisco-based jeans and clothing powerhouse Levi’s, will also feature backstage interviews hosted by buzzy Twitch steamer Hannah Rad and “surprise guest host appearances throughout the weekend.” There’s also other “special programming” promised, which hopefully includes a tour of one of the best locally-focused food and drink slates of any festival on the circuit. The livestreaming lineup/schedule is set to be announced soon.

Watch the Outside Lands livestream broadcast on the Outside Lands Twitch channel and check out the full Uproxx Music Festival Preview here.

