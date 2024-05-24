Here Are The Sueños Festival Set Times For 2024

Chicago will be a Latin music lover’s dream destination this weekend: On May 25 and 26, the 2024 edition of the Sueños is taking place. The 18+ event boasts a lineup featuring favorites like Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Peso Pluma.

If you’d like to attend last-minute, unfortunately, passes are sold out. However, you could try getting one via the festival’s waitlist, which offers the chance to buy passes that have been returned.

Aside from the music, Sueños (now in its third year) features a bunch of locally sourced Latin foot vendors, dozens of bars, experiential activations, and plenty more. Basically, the Latin experience doesn’t end with what’s happening with the artists on the stage.

Check out the full Sueños set times below.