Nearly two years ago, Summer Walker blew the world away with the release of her debut album, Over It. The release amassed 154.7 million on-demand streams, earning her the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist. People have grown impatient for her second full-length work, and while she’s been tight-lipped about it, she finally revealed some new details.

Walker shared the news outside Friday night’s 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. “I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” Walker explained in the video. “I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine. BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

Next, the camera turns to a building where the following message can be seen: “Summer Walker album #2 coming November.” In an Instagram post a short time later, the singer added that she would share more details about the upcoming album on the two-year anniversary of Over It, which arrives on October 4.

The announcement comes after Walker teamed up with Sam Smith for “You Will Be Found” from the soundtrack for the film Dear Evan Hansen.

You can watch Summer Walker share the news in the video above.