Here Are The Summerfest Set Times For Weekend 1 2023

Summerfest has revealed their set times ahead of the first weekend kicking off in just a few days. Here’s what to expect.

Tomorrow, June 22, the festival kicks off with Tommy Odetto as the first performance at 1:45 p.m.. Throughout the rest of the afternoon, La Sra. Tomasa, Chris Duarte, Jupiter & Okwess, Sias, Reverend Horton Heat, Larry Fleet, Frank Walker, Robert Pluer With The Rhythm Club, and more will play on the various stages.

Later that night, a few key acts to catch include Eric Church with Elle King at 7:30 p.m. and Three 6 Mafia, Declan McKenna, The Wailers, and more playing around the festival grounds at 10 p.m.

The rest of the first weekend follows a similar schedule. On Friday, Crocodyle starts things at the same time of 1:45 p.m. The Avett Brothers and Bleachers both play at 9:30 p.m. As the last acts of Friday night, Tegan & Sara play at 10 p.m., followed by Sofi Tukker on a separate stage at 10:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the final day of the first weekend, things change slightly. James Taylor plays with Sheryl Crow at 7 p.m., instead of the previous schedule for the stage. Elvis Costello and NLE Choppa perform at 9:30 p.m. and Noah Kahan is at 10 p.m.

View the complete Summerfest weekend one schedule above.