Swae Lee Flaunts A Darker Side On His New Song, ‘Someone Said’

Last fall, Swae Lee promised fans that his upcoming solo album would arrive before he embarked on a tour with Post Malone. While the two artists currently tour the country on their Runaway Tour, his fans are still empty-handed when it comes to a new solo album. Making up for the delay, Lee increased his musical activity as of late. Kicking off the month with “Back To Back Maybach,” Lee would later follow the release with a remix of Arizona Zervas’ buzzing single, “Roxanne.”

Keeping this soft streak alive, Lee returns with his first official release since last year’s “Won’t Be Late” alongside Drake. Adding another release to the mix this busy New Music Friday, Lee shares “Someone Said” with fans. The song’s title should sound a bit familiar to fans as it is the adlib he used on his uncredited “Sicko Mode” feature from Travis Scott’s Astroworld album.

The song sees Lee stepping away from the soft, tropical sound he employed for the last few years, one that served as the foundation on his Swaecation album. Hopefully “Someone Said,” produced by Mike Will Made-It, stands as the official campaign starter for Lee and his upcoming album, one that would put an end to the wait for his second solo album.

To hear the song, press play on the video above.