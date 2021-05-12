Kanye West’s contribution at DMX’s memorial service last month came as a surprise to many. Despite some slight speculation towards his appearance, he wasn’t confirmed as an official guest for the event, and even at that, it wasn’t expected that he and the Sunday Service Choir would provide music for it. However, that’s exactly what happened, and it turned out to be a great way to honor DMX as West, and the choir performed songs like “Ultralight Beam” and Soul II Soul’s “Keep On Movin.’” During a recent interview with Hot 97, Swizz Beatz spoke about West’s involvement in the service.

“It was a very genuine act of love and support from Ye,” Swizz said. “You know, it wasn’t too much talking, it wasn’t no negotiating. X showed up to his Sunday Service and was a big fan of it so I knew that this was something X would want to do, and Kanye was more than happy to facilitate his expertise and his choir. Shout out to the entire Sunday Service.” He added, “It was last minute… people didn’t know what we were dealing with behind the scenes.”

The Sunday Service appearance that Swizz mentioned dates back to May 17, 2019, when DMX appeared at the West-led event less than two months after he was released from prison.

You can watch the full Hot 97 interview above.