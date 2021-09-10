While some may want music at a more steady rate from the TDE singer, for what it’s worth, SZA has been more active in the past twelve months than she’s been in years prior. It all started last fall when she made her return with “Hit Different” alongside Ty Dolla Sign. SZA kept things rolling with the release of “Good Days” and even teased a few songs that he supported can expect in the future. While the new music is all well and good, her fans’ true desire is a new album. For the time being, they’ll have to keep their patience intact for the TDE act’s sophomore album, but they can enjoy a new single from her in the meantime.

SZA arrives with “The Anonymous Ones,” a pop-friendly track that finds the singer singing for those who often find themselves stuck in the shadows of the world, a place she admits she resides in at times. The single appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Dear Evan Hansen, which follows a high school senior who suffers from social anxiety through a journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the tragic suicide of a classmate.

The new song comes after she released “random thoughts” in the form of three songs last month, those being “I Hate You,” “Joni,” and “Nightbird.” Summer Walker also confirmed that SZA will appear on her upcoming album.

You can listen to SZA’s “The Anonymous Ones” in the video above.