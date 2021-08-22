SZA’s musical releases have been far and few since she graced the world with her classic debut album, Ctrl. At one point the singer went two years without a single, a streak that ended with the release of “Hit Different.” She quickly followed up that single with “Good Days,” a track that grew to be her most successful track as it entered the top-10 of the singles chart. Since both efforts, things have quieted done a bit for the singer, outside of her “Kiss Me More” collaboration with Doja Cat, but it looks like things could change soon.

Early Sunday morning, SZA took to Twitter to share three new songs with fans, titled “I Hate You,” “Joni,” and “Nightbird.” The songs were shared to a Soundcloud account the singer created, one separate from the official one she has. In a tweet, she defined the release of the records as “dumping random thoughts” and promised to share more “word vomit” in the future. Additionally, a fan asked her if she can “start Sza Sunday’s and drop random thoughts once a week,” to which the singer replied “Yes .”

Another fan thanked her for the new records but also requested another song fans have patiently waited for. “We love you but we also love Shirt,” they wrote, speaking about her presumed next single, “Shirt.” The singer gave a comforting response and simply wrote, “She nex.”

You can listen to the three songs above.