After taking four years off since the release of 2015’s Currents, Kevin Parker and Tame Impala are back in a big way this year. Parker got married earlier in the year, forgot to tell his bandmates the act was booked as a Coachella headliner, and collaborated with Theophilus London, but now, it’s all about the band’s next album. “Patience” is the first thing we’ve heard off the record, and though the single only dropped last week, fans are already getting the chance to hear it live.

Tonight on SNL the group debuted the brand new song with the same chilled-out vibe they’ve always adopted as a live collective, and the debut came with plenty of the psychedelic lights they’ve also become known for. With this new single as their first performance of the night, odds are they’ll debut another new track later on for their second venture, so stay tuned for updates on that if they, ahem, let it happen.

Even if they perform, say the lead single off Currents, the band looks totally in sync and ready to embark on another round of touring behind this new album, which will be their fourth as a collective. Though they’ve announced an initial slew of dates, odds are more are coming down the pipeline soon, so watch for that and check out their SNL performance above.