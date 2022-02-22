Tate McRae is quickly becoming one of pop’s most exciting new voices, and her new single is already making waves. Tate released “She’s All I Wanna Be” a few weeks ago, following the insanely catchy pop anthem up with — what else? — a quirky dance video a few days later. But this kind of single is a gift that keeps on giving, and the rising pop star is going to get the most out of it. Today, in partnership with Vevo, she released a stripped-back, live performance of the song that showcases exactly how versatile McRae is.

One of her strengths has been the ability to make sad, downtempo pop songs that still resonate with listeners, and that’s exactly what today’s live performance turns “She’s All I Wanna Be” into. Then again, one of the reasons Tate’s latest song has been racking up streams is because it’s a lot bouncier and more upbeat than some of her past work, even if the lyrics are still a little (okay, a lot) on the sad side of things. One thing is for sure, as a live performer, Tate has an uncanny ability to command a stage. Check out the performance above to see for yourself.