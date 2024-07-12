Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I know how to finesse playing the piano… sometimes [laughs]. But one day, I would truly love to learn how to really play it. What was your first job? Gardening was truly the first time I ever got paid for working for real, but at the same time it kind of felt like a hobby because I truly enjoyed it! It was for an organization called “Health in the Hood” and we would plant food to give out to the community! What is your most prized possession? I don’t really think I have a physical object that I would claim to be my “most prized possession.” The only thing I can think of to measure up to that title would be my family! I feel like at the end of the day. I’m truly nothing without them and I’m constantly protective over them because I know they’re constantly protective over me! I feel like family is so important. What is your biggest fear? I don’t really like speaking on fears because they always say your biggest fear will come upon you! So I keep that between me and God, and I won’t let it come out of my mouth. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé! Iconic, if I could throw Rihanna in 1000% would! You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! One side of me really wants to give you a great political answer, but the truth is… and my honest answer is… I would want to be dropped off at an island that has everything I need to survive 24 hours alone. No phone, just my Bible, a digital camera, a whole bunch of skincare, and food! I would still want the island to be luxurious, just super ducked off. That would truly be ideal. 24 hours of pure relaxation and no outside noise would be beautiful. What are your three most used emojis? Emoji number one is 100% ✨ because I gotta put a little bit of sparkle into everything I say! Two and three are 🙏🏾 and 🫶🏽 because God is too good, and I love spreading love! What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Beyoncé, 1000%. no explanation needed! If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I would love to be in Law & Order: SVU! That is my show! I feel like there are a few moments in life that I could see myself crying over, and that would 100% be one of them! Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I would have to say Cardi B! She came into the music industry completely herself and has stayed herself throughout the past years, and I think that is something I truly respect! The internet comes with a lot of opinions and if you allow it to, it can make you want to sensor a lot of things in your life. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Dark chocolate being the best type of chocolate there is. Milk chocolate is way too sweet and tastes fake. White chocolate is literally fake because a cocoa bean is brown, make it make sense… that’s just sweet Milk. Dark Chocolate is the only way to go because that’s how it was supposed to be. Why did anyone have to try and alter what’s already perfection? What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? I’m gonna have to say my song, “Never Met A Me”. That song truly embodies the essence of who I am and sparks a joy and self-confidence within me everytime I hear it.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I’m not sure what my favorite city in the world to perform at is just yet, I feel like I have a lot of places to explore still! But I 100% need to perform in Tokyo one day! Anywhere in Japan honestly — I feel like that would be so much fun and I’m looking forward to that one day! You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. First and foremost, I think it would only be right to have it be held in Miami! The lineup is hard… I think I would make it in all girls festival, sorry to my boys, but girls are definitely taking over. I’d say Beyoncé, Victoria Monét, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and my last is… I feel like I’d be doing myself a disservice to not say Mariah Carey. I think that’s a good mix of the music I listen to right now. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I’d most likely be acting! I actually really started in theater as a child and that is another love of mine, and I plan on getting back to that one day! But I think I would lean more towards film rather than theater at this point in my life. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would definitely go to the future! The past is in the past, and the past all happened for a reason! The past is what built me into who I am today, so I have no regrets. I would love to see what God has in store for me in the future, and keep on moving forward. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? I would definitely tell my 18-year-old self to love herself a little bit more! Wake up every day and ask God to allow you to view yourself how he views you! And believe in every dream/vision God has placed in your heart!