Rapper Tekashi 69, aka Daniel Hernandez, has reportedly been arrested on domestic violence charges in the Dominican Republic, according to ABC News. His arrest took place yesterday (January 17), and he is currently being held at a jail in Santo Domingo.

As of right now, the publication noted that the exact details of Hernandez’s arrest are still unknown.

TMZ offered a little more insight, stating that the case is being investigated by the Department Of General Violence. Hernandez allegedly inflicted “physical and psychological violence against” his girlfriend, Yailín la Más Viral. He is set to appear in court for the incident this morning.

Hernandez’s arrest comes a few months after he was previously taken to jail in the Dominican Republic. Back in October, he was arrested at a seaside hotel after allegedly assaulting two music producers. Hernandez and his girlfriend were recording there at the time.

During Hernandez’s time in the US, he was also investigated for using a gang as his “personal hit squad,” per the publication. However, he had testified against the East Coast gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, to avoid prison time. This led several of the members to be arrested instead.

Last year, Hernandez was then attacked in a gym in Florida, where he was also robbed by a group of men.