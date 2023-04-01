Tekashi 69 (real name Daniel Hernandez) was punched in the back of his head at a Miami nightclub last April but avoided serious injury. On March 21, however, Hernandez was attacked at LA Fitness in South Florida and wasn’t as lucky.

Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez’s attorney, confirmed to WPTV that Hernandez “tried fighting back and suffered cuts to his face and bruises” and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Earlier today, March 31, the Associated Press reported that three men were arrested on assault and robbery charges in connection.

Also today, Tekashi 69 gave his side of the story on Instagram. He posted video of the attack alongside a lengthy caption:

“First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be solo’ You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you. P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???”

The alleged attackers were identified as 43-year-old Rafael Medina, Jr., 23-year-old Octavious Medina, and 25-year-old Anthony Maldonado. They have been booked at Palm Beach County Jail.