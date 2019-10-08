Depending on the judge’s whims, Tekashi 69 may be receiving an early Christmas gift this December, which is when his new sentencing date has been set. According to Complex, Tekashi 69’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro requested an earlier sentencing date in his racketeering case which was granted by Judge Paul Engelmayer.

Lazzaro told Complex over the weekend that he believes Tekashi is “ready for the next stage” of his ordeal, which began when he was arrested — along with several members of the Nine Trey Blood set that he’d surrounded himself with as street cred props and protection — for racketeering, then agreed to testify against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, the only two members of the gang who refused to plead guilty in exchange for shorter sentences. After his testimony, Harv and Mack were both found guilty of the various charges arrayed against them. They are set to be sentenced in February of next year.

Tekashi’s plea deal would have reduced his original minimum from 47 years to just five, but with his cooperation in the case, he hopes to be home in early 2020. He reportedly hopes to continue his rap career; he says he already started working on a new album while in prison and he turned down witness protection.