Texas’ own Big Jade has been moving up in the hip-hop world. She recently released Pressure, whose track “I’ll Tell You What” now has a new video. It finds her posted up outside a store with a few of her friends while she delivers sharp raps. “A lot of h*es not in their bag, they’re in their bed, these b*tches lazy,” she proclaims. “Gotta watch your circle, everybody ain’t happy for you, n****s’ shady.” While the new visual is a short one, clocking in at just a little over a minute and a half, it’s all the time Jade needs to deliver her message.

It’s a highlight of Pressure, which boasts head-knocking production by BeatKing and guest appearances from fellow Texans OMB Bloodbath, Queendom Come, and more. Big Jade had began catching attention long before the album’s arrival, including joining Erica Banks in their eye-catching video for “Dem Girlz.” Jade also impressed with a number of freestyles and singles that include “Gucci Bag,” “Bonnet Freestyle,” “No Hook,” and “Groupies, all of which appeared in Uproxx’s weekly “Best New Hip-Hop This Week” column.

You can watch the video above.

Pressure is out now via Alamo Records. Get it here.

