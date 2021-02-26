The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

It’s a big week for hip-hop releases. not only are longtime faves like Casey Veggies, Curren$y, Denzel Curry, and Payroll Giovanni returning with long-awaited projects — although in Curren$y’s case, his release is likely to only be the first in this year’s inevitable flurry — but newcomers like Duke Deuce and Shordie Shordie get their turns to make a claim for themselves. Among the songs that dropped this week, a swarm of under-the-radar singles accompanied a downright cavalcade of releases from the likes of JID, Juice WRLD, Kota The Friend and Caleborate, Saba and Femdot, Pop Smoke, Noname, and Shelley (FKA DRAM). Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending February 26, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Casey Veggies — Customized Greatly 5 Former Los Angeles teen wonder Casey Veggies adds yet another entry to his legendary mixtape series.

Curren$y — Collection Agency Curren$y’s first project of 2021 probably won’t be his last, but let’s all just admire the man’s impressive consistency. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats — Unlocked 1.5 The follow-up to the rapper-producer pair’s 2020 surprise EP adds new surprises in the form of guest verses from Joey Badass, Smino, and Kenny Mason.

Drakeo The Ruler — The Truth Hurts Fresh out of jail, Drakeo The Ruler is on the warpath. The punchlines are even more outrageous than usual and even Drake pays a visit. Duke Deuce — Duke Nukem Crunk ain’t dead and neither, apparently, are references to mid-90s computer game conglomerations of wacky action movie tropes.

Payroll Giovanni & Cardo — Another Day Another Dollar Cardo is automatic whenever he teams up with his Midwestern brother from Detroit. Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz — Memory Lane Baltimore rhymer Shordie Shordie is still relatively new to the game but his profile is likely to shoot up quickly with this boost from certified hitmaker Murda.

Stix — Megawatts: Born In The Riots Carrying on the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, Watts-based rapper Stix has been a fixture at Clippers games and community outreach events alike. Singles/Videos

21 Savage & Metro Boomin — “Glock In My Lap” The latest video from Savage and Metro’s Savage Mode II brings crimson visual flair to the duo’s coolly menacing shootout anthem. Big Jade — “Gucci Bag” The Alamo Records-signed Texan talks a big game on her latest but her flow supports the high-class trash talk.

Charm La’Donna — “Queen” With a cuttingly precise flow and an ear for unique beats, this California dancer-turned-rapper (she has choreographed for Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and more) proves the career sidestep is warranted. DDG — “Money Long” feat. 42 Dugg After proving he can do pop-rap, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” YouTuber throws a respectable gangsta party with Detroit up-and-comer 42 Dugg.

EST Gee — “Phetamine” Hailing from Louisville, EST Gee’s druggy output has been a stark departure from compatriots Jake Harlow and Bryson Tiller. Heno — “Parallel Timelines” An imaginative concept record that ponders the possibility of a better world, Heno’s new single seems at-odds with the title of his upcoming album, but both are actually pretty optimistic and sad at the same time once you scratch the surface.

Mother Nature — “Momentz” Two bars-first Chicago rappers in the vein of Blimes & Gab deliver some gritty boom-bap for those in the know. Sandy Benjamin — “Too Many” Signed to Sha Money XL, Sandy Benjamin showcases an impressive mastery of cadence and concept.