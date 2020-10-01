Teyana Taylor released her towering third LP The Album back in June. The record is quite the undertaking, boasting 23 tracks and clocking in at well over an hour. Since its release, Taylor has followed-up her music with a handful of cinematic visuals, the most recent being her “1800-One-Night” video. Now, Taylor taps her husband, basketball player Iman Shumpert for a sultry video to her track “Concrete.”

Directed by Taylor herself under the Spike Lee-inspired alias “Spike Tey,” the visual depicts the singer pulling up to her lover’s house. The two start of in a heated argument, but manage to make up by taking things to the bedroom.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Taylor revealed she gave birth to her second daughter, Rose, who was delivered with the help of Erykah Badu. “At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate,” Taylor wrote alongside the birth announcement. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

Watch Taylor’s “Concrete” video above.

The Album is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.