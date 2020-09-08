Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Second Baby, Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert announced they have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Born early in the morning on Sunday, Taylor and Shumpert have named their baby girl Rue Rose.

Shumpert shared the news to social media and said their child arrived healthy, though a little early:

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Back in June, Taylor revealed in an interview with Nick Cannon that Erykah Badu was going be her midwife and help deliver her child: “I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’ma have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves.”

See a photo of Shumpert and Taylor’s newborn baby above.