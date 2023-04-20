The conversation about nepo babies has been incessant. Willow, Kate Hudson, Liam Gallagher, Bono’s daughter — everyone’s chiming in after Lily Allen said in December of last year that nepo babies are being “scapegoated.”

Now, Teyana Taylor is joining the discourse with her own perspective. In a chat with Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine she talked about the nepo baby accusations she’s received and the crucial role her hardworking mother played in her life.

Read what she shared below.