Teyana Taylor shared her highly-anticipated 23-track record The Album a few months ago. The Album boasted a handful of features from artists like Missy Elliot and Erykah Badu, who Taylor says will assist in delivering her next baby. But the record also showcased Taylor’s intimate and affecting solo songwriting, like with the soaring track “Still.” Taylor now returns with a moving video alongside “Still,” calling attention to racial justice and the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality.

The visual opens with a powerful message from one of Malcom X’s infamous speeches: “We are oppressed. We are exploited. We are downtrodden. We are denied not only civil rights, but even human rights. So the only way we’re going to get some of the oppression and exploitation away from us or aside from us is to come together against the common enemy.”

The video then flashes the names of Black Americans who were victims of policy brutality and racism, like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Throughout the remainder of her “Still” video, Taylor intercuts vintage footage of iconic civil rights speakers like Angela Davis and Martin Luther King Jr. with footage of herself dressed as several recent victims of police violence.

Watch Taylor’s “Still” video above.

