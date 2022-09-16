The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from EST Gee, Ab-Soul, G Herbo, and more. Rest in peace to PnB Rock. It is so difficult to cope with all of the losses we experience when they happen so frequently. Thankfully, music heals. I hope that any or all of the forthcoming albums and songs can be your safe escape from the ways of the world. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 16, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes EST Gee — I Never Felt Nun EST Gee is one of the hottest new acts over the last few years, and I Never Felt Nun puts that on full display. The 21-song offering features the fun “Backstage Passes” with Jack Harlow, Gee getting into his menacing bag on the standout “Shoot It Myself” featuring Future, and the rap-R&B hybrid “Sabotage” with Bryson Tiller.

DJ Drama & Symba — Results Take Time DJ Drama’s latest album treatment goes to Symba on Results Take Time. The album features Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Key Glock, 2 Chainz, and more. MulaManDam — Shades Of Green MulaManDam is either focused on the environment or the cash, but the latter makes sense on Shades Of Green. The 10-track project features Turbeazy, Casey Chang, and GG Tef.

Ka$hdami — World Damination The world may not be ready for Ka$hdami’s new album. World Damination features NoCap, Ilyfall, Slump6s, and more across its 13 tracks. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz — Harbor City Season One Rap veterans Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz have plenty left in the tank and put the rap game on notice with Harbor City Season One. The 24-track project features AZ, Blakk Soul, Mrk Sx, and more.

Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man — Real Bad Flights Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man provide some turbulence with their latest offering. Real Bad Flights features Boldy James, Amani, Armand Hammer, and more across its nine records. AG Club — Imposter Syndrome AG Club is known for bringing energy, but sometimes even the most talented people question themselves. Imposter Syndrome takes an introspective look at the talents through 13 songs featuring Samplelov, Na-Kel Smith, Sam Truth, and more.

Torrian Ball — Philophobia Love can be overwhelming, almost to the point of fear and rejection of the feeling. Torrian Ball displays this internal conflict on Philophobia, a 15-track project featuring Todd Zack Jr., Xavy Rusan, TJ, and more. Singles/Videos

Tee Grizzley — “Robbery Part 4” Tee Grizzley opens the “Robbery Part 4” video with a heartfelt tribute to PnB Rock. The rapper then taps into his rapid flow, asserting he is ready for whatever in case anyone tries to cross him. Young Devyn — “Outside” ft. Fivio Foreign Young Devyn and Fivio Foreign’s “Outside” samples Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” and while the uptick of drill samples has been exhausting, this effort goes over well. Devyn’s furious flow mixed with Fivio’s signature vocals make this one worth pressing repeat on.

Asian Doll — “Prettiest Problem” ft. Damu Up Asian Doll and Damu Up’s “Prettiest Problem” samples Drake’s “Marvin’s Room” with Drizzy’s vocals getting the chipmunk treatment. Doll and Damu operate in tandem despite their yin-yang deliveries for another fun drill record sampling something one may not expect it to. D Smoke — “El Rey” “El Rey” translates to “The King,” and D Smoke serves up some regal lyrics backed by a mariachi band sample. It’s a fun hybrid of Inglewood energy and Latinx sounds fit for Hispanic Heritage month. Not to mention, D Smoke flexes his bilingual rapping ability.

SixSaidIt — “Choosey” SixSaidIt’s “Choosey” video time travels back to a 70s-like dating show. The colorful visual shows three potential suitors singing along to her lyrics as she’s dressed to the nines. Whoever ends up winning may be very lucky, but act wrong and a fiery diss track could be headed their way. Kai Ca$h — “Can We Talk” ft. Devvon Terrell Kai Ca$h and Devvon Terrell shook New York City up when they released “Can We Talk” back in July, as the record samples the legendary Tevin Campbell record of the same name and flips Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U.” Their new video finds the duo enjoying an NYC summer, meaning one thing: big outside energy. Throughout the visual, they trade between scenes of them having a grand time with rapper Niko Brim and producer Dizzy Banko and footage from a recent live show they appeared at. With eccentric fits and smooth bars, it’s hard to imagine a fair maiden not wanting to talk to them.

Fredo Bang — “Bee Crazy” Fredo Bang’s “Bee Crazy” is loaded with content that stings. He reflects on Black people being thrown in jail, others threatening to murder him, and his impatience with seeing his “opps” in person. Through it all, he can still kick back and enjoy a steak in Miami. Smoke DZA — “Wish Upon A Star” ft. Curren$y Smoke DZA and Curren$y’s affinity for marijuana makes “Wish Upon A Star” a fitting title for their latest collaboration. Their bars soar above the moody, soul-sample-laden production, and of course, the video features them smoking a bunch. Thankfully, their lungs are capable of both inhaling haze and exhaling lush lyrics.

B-Lovee — “One Time” ft. Ice Spicee, J.I. The Prince Of NY, and Skillibeng New York’s upcoming talents and Jamaica’s finest link up on “One Time,” as B-Lovee, Ice Spicee, J.I. The Prince Of NY and Skillibeng have joined forces. The mid-tempo record blends autotune melodies, hard-hitting bars, and spicy patois. Of course, Ice Spicee utilizes her popular coined phrase “Munch.” It’s a buffet of different talents that come together for an overall fun record. Cam’ron & A-Trak — “Ghetto Prophets” ft. Conway The Machine “Ghetto Prophets” is a downtempo record with the instrumentation of an anthem meant for a stadium provided by A-Trak. Cam’ron and Conway The Machine do what they do best with their descriptive lyricism, confident flexes, and cool flows.

Melvoni — “Chrome 2” Melvoni skates over the slow drums and piano keys adorning “Chrome 2.” He croons about people pocket watching, how the “opps” can’t run from him, and kicking women out of his bed. While he asserts he has plenty of money, he has no issue doing what is necessary to gain an advantage over those who would dare threaten him. Mavi — “Baking Soda” Mavi’s “Baking Soda” is a soulful record fit for a Sunday afternoon and spliff for those who partake. Mavi displays that energy, rapping alongside his pal with a joint in hand or dancing through a hallway. The man is enjoying the simple pleasures of life.