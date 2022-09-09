The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Nicki Minaj, NAV, EST Gee, and more. Numerically, today’s date is 9/9, which in fraction form would mean 100%. So this week, I’ve got nine albums and songs for you that all hit the bullseye. You’ll come for Nicki Minaj, NAV, and EST Gee, and then stay for the superb offerings from Tobe Nwigwe, Flvme, TiaCorine, and everyone else. Don’t just take my word for it–well actually, by reading this you kind of will, but listen for yourself too! Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 9, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes NAV — Demons Protected By Angels After a high year of output in 2020, NAV took 2021 “off” before coming back in 2022 with fury. His new album Demons Protected By Angels features a who’s who in modern music, namely Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and Bryson Tiller.

Yeat — Lyfë Yeat is one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers today. His new album Lyfë is a 12-track display of this notion as he takes on the majority of the project itself with the exception of the opening track “Flawless” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family — Long Live DJ Shay As Benny The Butcher continues to rise up the ranks of the rap game, he makes sure to provide opportunities for his crew Black Soprano Family. Their latest project Long Live DJ Shay is 14 songs in length and includes appearances from Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, Rick Hyde, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, and more.

38 Spesh — 7 Shots 38 Spesh has 7 Shots in the chamber and an extra just for good measure. His new project features ballistic bars from Che Noir, Freeway, Ransom, Eto, and Tearz. TiaCorine — I Can’t Wait TiaCorine’s lack of patience conveyed in the title of her new project I Can’t Wait comes through in her pointed delivery. The 15-track album adds Kenny Beats, UnoTheActivist, and Tony Shhnow to the mix for a frantic yet calculated display of musical excellence.

Travis Thompson — If I’m Alive, That Is. Travis Thompson’s latest work considers his mortality. If I’m Alive, That Is. is a 5-track EP featuring the ever-so-talented Guapdad 4000 and Rexx Life Raj. Though it carries a somber theme, the relatability of the music is sure to be comforting to many. Sampa The Great — As Above So Below Sampa The Great is confident as ever on the new project As Above So Below. Joey Badass, Denzel Curry, James Sakala, and more all contribute their touch to this effort toward displaying greatness.

Van Buren Records — DSM Van Buren Records hits the listeners from all angles in their new album DSM. The collective brings together several different voices for a rap buffet with tracks like “Foul,” “How To Kill A Narcissist,” and “The Source” featuring Conway The Machine. Flvme — Germander II Flvme’s album title and accompanying songs are in all caps, but there’s no deception in the delivery. Flvme calls on Kewand, Mellow Don Picasso, Yung Tyran and more to further the authenticity of Germander II.

Bigg Unccc — Young Rich Villain Bigg Unccc has no problem playing the bad guy on Young Rich Villain. Besides, people love villains. “Old Me,” “Gun Don’t Work,” and “Going Wild” are undeniable heaters that will make you questions whether heroes are overrated or not. Singles/Videos

HDBeenDope — “Wake Em Up” Roc Nation’s new signee HDBeenDope is coming full force with his new record “Wake Em Up.” With his producer Dizzy Banko by his side, the rapper delivers gut-crushing bars and oozes with confidence. This is the start of what will be a major career for the young rapper. Tobe Nwigwe — “Catfish Blackened W. Grits” ft. CeeLo Green Tobe Nwigwe never fails to provide sounds and visuals that listeners will never forget. Continuing the all-mint theme of past releases, he taps the celestial vocalist CeeLo Green.

Laya x Baby Tate — “Sailor Moon 2.0” It’s giving anime and house music. Laya and Baby Tate soar over the upbeat production of “Sailor Moon 2.0,” blending rap cadences and angelic melodies throughout the three-and-a-half-minute spectacle. Doodie Lo — “Back Bone” OTF’s Doodie Lo doesn’t stay long on “Back Bone.” He spends the two-minute record paying tribute to his brothers who have his back, even when he doesn’t make the best decisions.

Prodigy — “Walk Out” ft. DJ Premier Prodigy, you are missed. “Walk Out” is a welcome reminder of how talented the Mobb Deep member was in his hay day. You can never go wrong with DJ Premier production either. Wifisfuneral — “Ahhhhh” Wifisfuneral provides an upbeat jam loaded with scintillating synths and a steady drum pattern. In the end, whether hearing this in the car or in the club, the only appropriate response is the song’s title: “Ahhhhh.”