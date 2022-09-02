The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Fivio Foreign, and more. Do you remember…the first column of September? Well, you will. Labor Day Weekend is underway and while this slate of releases is a bit less overwhelming than last week, there is still plenty to enjoy. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 2, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Kenny Beats — Louie Kenny Beats is a top producer in the game and is well-known for his collaborative projects with Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, and KEY! from the last few years. This week he drops off Louie, a 17-track project featuring Vince Staples, Slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Mac DeMarco, and more.

Pi’erre Bourne — Good Movie Yo Pi’erre, you want to come out here? Well, the 28-year-old producer is outside indeed with his new project Good Movie. The 23-track LP features the melodic stylings of Don Toliver and aggressively fun lyricism of Young Nudy. Raedio — Rap Sh!t (Soundtrack: From The Max Original Series, S1) There’s nothing like enjoying a television show or movie, and it’s even better when the soundtrack aligns with its themes. Issa Rae’s HBO Max show Rap Sh!t is all about empowering women and letting them get their bars off. The season 1 soundtrack features rappers like Dreezy, NCognita, Tokyo Jetz, and more.

Sha Ek — Face Of The What After hearing Sha Ek’s new project, there may no longer be any question as to what exactly he is the face of. The 17 tracks making up Face Of The What feature PGF Nuk, SleazyWorld Go, and Bandmanrill. G Perico x Gotdamnitdupri — LA Summers2

Los Angeles summers are so good that G Perico had to double up on the theme. LA Summers 2, also starring Gotdamnitdupri, is a 9-song invite to the splendor of the west coast and they are so tapped in that they did not need any additional features.

Sally Sossa — 4Ever Sossa (Deluxe) Sally Sossa already graced the world with the 11 records making up 4Ever Sossa back in March, and to kick off September she is here with the deluxe version. The majority of the four new tracks are handled by Sossa herself, but “Certified Stripper” adds PGF Nuk to the mix. Singles/Videos EST Gee — “Hell” EST Gee has been on a very impressive run over the last year. “Hell” shows the rapper tapping into his melodic side, but for those who love the brooding raspy delivery, there is plenty of that too.

Cam’ron & A-Trak — “All I Really Wanted” Killa! Cam’ron and A-Trak link up for “All I Really Wanted,” where Cam reflects on already completing his bucket list. A-Trak laces him with an uptempo beat loaded with charming vocal samples, and Cam makes it look easy. Babyface Ray — “Goofies” ft. Digga D Babyface Ray and Digga D are doing too well to focus on the naysayers. “Goofies,” loaded with extra terrestrial-sounding production, is a confident dismissal of anyone who has anything negative to say about the two.

Yella Beezy — “Pimp C” ft. EST Gee Yella Beezy and EST Gee pay homage to the late Pimp C in their new record of the same name. In addition to rapping with fury, they make a nod to his popular record “Get Down” in the hook. NLE Choppa — “Little Miss” NLE Choppa pays his respects to the independent women in “Little Miss.” It is not an all-positive story, as he acknowledges many of the internal battles even the strongest women endure and their intention on figuring it all out without help. While he and many men want them to open up, he acknowledges that may not be on their to-do list.

Gucci Mane — “Look Ma I Did It” ft. Baby Racks There are few feelings as gratifying as making your mother proud. Gucci Mane and Baby Racks fully capture this emotion in their new record “Look Ma I Did It.” They acknowledge how other people doubted them, but their success is a testament to trusting their efforts and their mothers’ faith. Giggs — “Da Maximum” Coming off of a major co-sign from Jay-Z on DJ Khaled’s God Did title track, Giggs is looking to push things even further. “Da Maximum” is an assertion that he will not settle for anything less than everything life has to offer.

Rich Homie Quan — “Krazy” Ever since he and Young Thug stopped making music together, we have watched Thugger ascend to new heights and wondered if the same could happen for Rich Homie Quan. While he is far less present than the YSL head honcho, it is still pleasing to hear that Quan is as talented as he was before. “Krazy” is a heat check for the Atlanta rapper. Rot Ken x JetsonMade — “No Mind” Rot Ken links up with talented producer JetsonMade to assure listeners that he pays “No Mind” to anything that doesn’t serve him. Whether it is people posing like they have money on social media or hating on him, he has a much higher focus.

Yeat — “Talk” Yeat isn’t concerned with what anyone has to say. He quiets down the noise on “Talk,” proclaiming that he will go #1. Tay Money — “Hands Up” ft. Monaleo Tay Money and Monaleo’s “Hands Up” recalls the classic line “Throw your hands in the air and wave ’em like you just don’t care.” Only here, they morph it into an empowering twerk anthem. Right on.

Kay Flock — “DOA” ft. Set Da Trend Kay Flock’s frantic flow has become a personal favorite, and “DOA” furthers that enjoyment. Set Da Trend joins the mix for this high-energy drill record. With all of these firm forces, being “dead on arrival” is an accurate label. RJAE — “Personal Healing” RJAE tells an all too relatable story about loving someone more than you expected and being devastated when you lose that love. After the loss comes “Personal Healing.” It isn’t easy, and he conveys this on the somber mid-tempo record. Hang in there, RJAE.