Just as Cardi B refuses to let up on Taska K in pursuit of her court-decided judgment, “How We Do” rapper The Game has found himself in the same piping-hot financial waters. According to Radar Online, The Game lost his latest legal battle against his sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey.

On December 29, Rainey argued that The Game has been imploring sneaky business tactics to avoid paying out his $7 million judgment. In the paperwork, Rainey alleged that The Game transferred several high-value assets, including his California mansion (estimated at $2.8 million), trademarks, and even cash funds to shell companies (JTT Holdings, Inc, F12 & Associates, 5th Amendment Entertainment, and Pass Go 2 Win LLC) then his manager Wack 100, to avoid being seized by the courts on Rainey’s behalf via a lien.

Even though Wack 100 testified that he received these items due to debts The Game previously owed him, the judge ruled in Rainey’s favor, urging The Game to resume payment towards the remaining balance. Rainey stated in court that The Game has only paid $500,000 toward the massive seven-figure total so far.

The Game maintains that he did not sexually assault Rainey during the filming of his then-reality show, She Got Game, which aired in 2015.

